Women Veterans Recognition Day - Quilt of Valor Presentation & Clay Art Workshop
VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host a Quilt of Valor presentation and a clay art workshop class on Friday, June 12 from 1 - 3 p.m. ET
When:
Fri. Jun 12, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Room A137, Group Room D
6401 Shallowford Road
Chattanooga, TN
Cost:
Free
VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host a Quilt of Valor presentation Friday, June 12 at 12 p.m. ET followed by a clay art workshop class from 1 - 3 p.m. ET.
These events are designed to honor and celebrate Women Veterans by providing a creative and calming experience. Working with clay encourages self-expression, relaxation, and connection, offering Women Veterans a supportive space to build community, reflect on their experiences, and explore a hands‑on wellness activity.
The workshop is a first come, first serve class open to the first 15 Veterans who arrive. Registration or payment is not required.