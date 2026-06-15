Montgomery County VA Clinic Ribbon Cutting

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday, June 18 to unveil its new Montgomery County VA Clinic.

WHAT: VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday, June 18 to unveil its new Montgomery County VA Clinic. The clinic will offer Veterans in the area expanded access to primary care, mental health care, dietitians, and more. Montgomery County is the fastest growing area with the Veteran enrollment rate expected to grow by 41%, or 39,500 patients, by 2035.

WHO: Veterans, their families, and caregivers

WHEN: Thursday, June 18 at 2 p.m. CT

WHERE: Montgomery County VA Clinic

647 Dunlop Lane

Clarksville, TN 37040

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: RSVP for guests is encouraged but not required. Guests may RSVP here. The ribbon cutting ceremony is an outdoor, rain-or-shine event with standing room only. Please plan accordingly. Media must RSVP at hannah.mcduffie@va.gov, .