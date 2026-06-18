Rutherford County Veteran Resource Fair
When:
Thu. Jul 16, 2026, 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Tri-Star Veteran Service Center
439 Rice Street
Murfreesboro, TN
Cost:
Free
Rutherford County Veterans Resource Fair
Full event description
• This is a free event where Veterans can learn about VA programs like Women Veteran Program, Caregiver
Support Program, Community Care and more!
• Veterans can enroll in VA health care, and discover additional VA services and benefits.
• Tennessee Department of Veterans Services and the Rutherford County Veterans Service Office will be available for benefits
questions and support. Additionally, Nashville VA Regional Office will be available to assist with benefit claim questions.
• A speaking engagement will feature leadership from VA, and will begin at 4 p.m. CT.