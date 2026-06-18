Rutherford County Veteran Resource Fair

Rutherford County Veterans Resource Fair

Full event description

• This is a free event where Veterans can learn about VA programs like Women Veteran Program, Caregiver

Support Program, Community Care and more!

• Veterans can enroll in VA health care, and discover additional VA services and benefits.

• Tennessee Department of Veterans Services and the Rutherford County Veterans Service Office will be available for benefits

questions and support. Additionally, Nashville VA Regional Office will be available to assist with benefit claim questions.

• A speaking engagement will feature leadership from VA, and will begin at 4 p.m. CT.