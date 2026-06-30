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American Red Cross Blood Drive

Donate blood at the American Red Cross Blood Drive on Thursday, July 16 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. CT

When:

Thu. Jul 16, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Multipurpose Room - B104

1310 24th Avenue South

Nashville, TN

Cost:

Free

Walk-ins are welcomed but registration is strongly encouraged

Donate blood at the American Red Cross Blood Drive on Thursday, July 16 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. CT at the Nashville VA Medical Center. The blood drive will be located in the multipurpose room - B104. Register at: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=VA19 

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