American Red Cross Blood Drive
Donate blood at the American Red Cross Blood Drive on Thursday, July 16 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. CT
When:
Thu. Jul 16, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Multipurpose Room - B104
1310 24th Avenue South
Nashville, TN
Cost:
Free
Walk-ins are welcomed but registration is strongly encouraged
Donate blood at the American Red Cross Blood Drive on Thursday, July 16 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. CT at the Nashville VA Medical Center. The blood drive will be located in the multipurpose room - B104. Register at: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=VA19