2026 Community Mental Health Summit

Suicide Prevention: Changing the Narrative, Erasing Stigma, Elevating Voices, and Restoring, Hope – Where Evidence, Lived Experience, and Compassion Converge

The purpose of this Mental Health Summit is to increase awareness, understanding, and confidence among Veterans, families, and community partners regarding how to access mental health services within the VA and community settings. This event aims to reduce barriers to care, improve navigation of available services, and strengthen connections between Veterans and the resources designed to support their well-being. Published guidance from multiple agencies, including the Department of Veterans Affairs, emphasizes the need for ongoing education, interdisciplinary collaboration, standardized suicide prevention practices, and community partnership development to improve outcomes. This face-to-face conference will allow learners to participate in this educational activity. The event will include keynote presentations, panel discussions, and outreach resources from VA and community partners.

Click here to register for the 2026 Community Mental Health Summit!