Athens Veterans Resource Fair
Join VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System for the Athens Veterans Resource Fair at Keith Memorial United Church to learn about VA services.
When:
Thu. Jul 23, 2026, 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Keith Memorial United Church
600 W. Madison Ave.
Athens, TN
Cost:
Free
Join VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System for the Athens Veterans Resource Fair at Keith Memorial United Church to learn about VA services. Eligible Veterans can enroll in VA health care and check the status of their VA benefits claim or initiate a claim. At 5 p.m. ET, hear from VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System leadership about the latest developments and news.