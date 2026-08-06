Skip to Content

Bowling Green Veterans Resource Fair

Graphic for Bowling Green Veterans Resource Fair, free event.

Join us for the 2026 Bowling Green Veterans Resource Fair!

When:

Wed. Sep 9, 2026, 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CT

Where:

WKU Knicely Conference Center

2355 Nashville Road

Bowling Green, KY

Cost:

Free

Join us for the 2026 Bowling Green Veterans Resource Fair!

• This is a free event where Veterans can learn about VA programs like the PACT Act, Caregiver Support Program, Community Care Program, and more!

• Eligible Veterans can enroll in VA health care, and discover additional VA services and benefits.

• WKU Military Student Services and Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs will be available to assist Veterans.

• A speaking engagement will feature executive leadership from VA, and will begin at 4:30 p.m. CT.

Other VA events

Last updated: 