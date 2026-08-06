Join us for the 2026 Bowling Green Veterans Resource Fair!

Join us for the 2026 Bowling Green Veterans Resource Fair!

• This is a free event where Veterans can learn about VA programs like the PACT Act, Caregiver Support Program, Community Care Program, and more!

• Eligible Veterans can enroll in VA health care, and discover additional VA services and benefits.

• WKU Military Student Services and Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs will be available to assist Veterans.

• A speaking engagement will feature executive leadership from VA, and will begin at 4:30 p.m. CT.