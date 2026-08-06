Bowling Green Veterans Resource Fair
Join us for the 2026 Bowling Green Veterans Resource Fair!
When:
Wed. Sep 9, 2026, 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CT
Where:
WKU Knicely Conference Center
2355 Nashville Road
Bowling Green, KY
Cost:
Free
Join us for the 2026 Bowling Green Veterans Resource Fair!
• This is a free event where Veterans can learn about VA programs like the PACT Act, Caregiver Support Program, Community Care Program, and more!
• Eligible Veterans can enroll in VA health care, and discover additional VA services and benefits.
• WKU Military Student Services and Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs will be available to assist Veterans.
• A speaking engagement will feature executive leadership from VA, and will begin at 4:30 p.m. CT.