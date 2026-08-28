Suicide Awareness Walk

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) Chaplain Services will host a Suicide Prevention Awareness Walk at the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center, Sept. 25, 2026.

The event will begin at noon featuring various VA programs, live music, and opening remarks from TVHS executive leaders and mental health and wellness experts.

VA representatives from mental health to whole health will be available to provide resources and information for Veterans and their families. Live music will be performed from noon - 1 p.m. to support those individuals participating.

For more information, contact Woodretta Allen at or TVHS Chaplain Service at .