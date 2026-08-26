WHAT: VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) will host a Recreation Field Day, bringing Veterans together for a day of activities, adaptive sports, games and social connection.

The event is designed to introduce Veterans to adaptive sports, Recreation Therapy and the Whole Health program.

Community partners, including the Rutherford County Fire Department and Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, will join TVHS for the event.

WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026; 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

WHERE: Alvin C. York Veterans Administration Medical Center, Building 107

ACTIVITIES: Disc golf, boccia, fly fishing, archery, shuffleboard, foot golf, creative arts, virtual reality demo, drumming, and more!

Veterans are encouraged to sign up at the link.

Recreation Therapy helps restore functional capabilities for Veterans with injuries, chronic illnesses and disabilities by addressing physical, cognitive, emotional, psychosocial and leisure needs through evidence-based therapeutic activities.

To learn more about Recreation Therapy and adaptive sports at TVHS, visit here.