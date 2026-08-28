Overdose Awareness Day - Nashville

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host its annual Overdose Awareness event Monday, Aug. 31 at the Nashville, Alvin C. York, Chattanooga, and Clarksville locations. Staff from VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System’s Pharmacy, Addiction Treatment Service and Suicide Prevention Program will be available to answer questions, provide education and connect Veterans with VA services and support.

The event is designed to increase awareness of overdose prevention, help Veterans and their families recognize the signs and symptoms of an opioid overdose, and provide Veterans with resources that can help save lives.

Veterans can request to receive free naloxone rescue kits and learn how naloxone can be used to temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Additional prevention and medication-safety resources, including medication disposal envelopes, pill organizers and educational materials, will also be available.

Why carry naloxone?

Naloxone is a medication that can temporarily reverse an opioid overdose. Having naloxone available — and knowing how to use it — can help save a life while emergency medical assistance is on the way.

Expanding access to naloxone is part of VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System’s commitment to harm reduction, overdose prevention and Veteran suicide prevention.

Event details

Date: Monday, Aug. 31, 2026

Time: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Locations:

Nashville VA

Murfreesboro VA

Clarksville VA

Chattanooga VA

Veterans are encouraged to stop by during the event to learn more about overdose prevention and pick up a free naloxone rescue kit and other prevention resources.