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Columbia Veterans Resource Fair

Columbia Veterans Resource Fair

Join us for the Columbia Veterans Resource Fair, Sept. 29, 2026!

When:

Tue. Sep 29, 2026, 4:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. CT

Where:

The Memorial Building

308 West 7th Street

Columbia, TN

Cost:

Free

Join us for the Columbia Veterans Resource Fair, Sept. 29, 2026!

• This is a free event where Veterans can learn about VA programs and resources like the PACT Act, Caregiver Support
Program, Women Veteran Program, and more!

• Eligible Veterans can enroll in VA health care, and discover additional VA services and benefits.

• The Maury County Veterans Service Office, Tennessee Department of Veterans Services and Nashville VA Regional
Benefit Office will be available to assist Veterans.

• A speaking engagement will feature executive leadership from VA, and will begin at 4:30 p.m. CT.

Other VA events

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