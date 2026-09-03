Join us for the Columbia Veterans Resource Fair, Sept. 29, 2026!

• This is a free event where Veterans can learn about VA programs and resources like the PACT Act, Caregiver Support

Program, Women Veteran Program, and more!



• Eligible Veterans can enroll in VA health care, and discover additional VA services and benefits.



• The Maury County Veterans Service Office, Tennessee Department of Veterans Services and Nashville VA Regional

Benefit Office will be available to assist Veterans.



• A speaking engagement will feature executive leadership from VA, and will begin at 4:30 p.m. CT.