Columbia Veterans Resource Fair
Join us for the Columbia Veterans Resource Fair, Sept. 29, 2026!
When:
Tue. Sep 29, 2026, 4:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. CT
Where:
The Memorial Building
308 West 7th Street
Columbia, TN
Cost:
Free
Join us for the Columbia Veterans Resource Fair, Sept. 29, 2026!
• This is a free event where Veterans can learn about VA programs and resources like the PACT Act, Caregiver Support
Program, Women Veteran Program, and more!
• Eligible Veterans can enroll in VA health care, and discover additional VA services and benefits.
• The Maury County Veterans Service Office, Tennessee Department of Veterans Services and Nashville VA Regional
Benefit Office will be available to assist Veterans.
• A speaking engagement will feature executive leadership from VA, and will begin at 4:30 p.m. CT.