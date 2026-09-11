Stop by and join VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System at the annual Walk 4 PICS event on Saturday, Sept. 26 from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet.

Stop by and join VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System at the annual Walk 4 PICS event on Saturday, Sept. 26 from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet.

Participants can engage and learn more about VA programs and benefits like the Caregiver Support Program, enrollment and eligibility, and virtual care options. Walk 4 PICS is a nationwide awareness walk that brings attention to the effects of post-intensive care syndrome and allows patients to share their stories with others. PICS may arise when a patient has a long-term stay in an ICU, leading to cognitive, emotional and physical challenges like delirium.

The Walk 4 PICS 5K will start at 8 a.m. CT followed by opening remarks and the one-mile walk at 10 a.m. CT. Attendees can engage with VA and other local vendors, enjoy music and purchase various food and drink from local food trucks. To register for the Walk 4 PICS 5k or walk, visit here.