Are you new to VA? Want to enroll in VA healthcare but don't know how to get started? Join us for our ChooseVA Virtual Town Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 23 from 5 - 6 p.m. CT. Our team of enrollment and eligibility experts will provide you a seamless and comprehensive overview of the services and benefits you've earned and easy steps to take to get enrolled in VA health care.

Are you new to VA? Not sure how to enroll or if you're eligible for VA health care?

We know getting started at VA can be challenging to navigate. That's why we're inviting you to join us for our ChooseVA Virtual Town Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 23 from 5 - 6 p.m. CT. Our team of enrollment and eligibility experts will provide you a seamless and comprehensive overview of the services and benefits you've earned and easy steps to take to get enrolled in VA health care.

The town hall will take place on Microsoft Teams Webinar - a free, online platform. Once registered for the webinar, you will receive an email confirmation and calendar reminder one hour before the webinar begins with details on how to join. You can watch the webinar from your cell phone, laptop, computer or tablet. You do not need to download the Teams app unless you prefer to do so. You can also dial-in and listen from any mobile device.