Winchester Veterans Resource Fair
Join us for the Winchester Veterans Resource Fair Thursday, Oct. 1 from 4 - 7 p.m. CT at the Franklin County Annex Building.
When:
Thu. Oct 1, 2026, 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Franklin County Annex Building
855 Dinah Shore Blvd.
Winchester, TN
Cost:
Free
Join us for the Winchester Veterans Resource Fair Thursday, Oct. 1 from 4 - 7 p.m. CT at the Franklin County Annex Building. Hosted by VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System, this resource fair is free and open to all Veterans living in Winchester and the surrounding communities. Veterans and their families can engage with VA leaders and experts, apply for VA health care, and explore various VA health services and programs to include:
- Mental health care
- Caregiver Support Program
- My HealtheVet & Virtual Care
- Whole Health
- Patient Advocacy
- Community Care Program*
- Homeless Veteran Program*
- Veteran Justice Outreach Program*
- Suicide Prevention Program*
- Addiction Treatment Service*
- Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program*
*denotes part of VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System's Mental Health Service
Opening remarks from VA Tennessee Valley executive leaders and mental health experts will begin at 4:30 p.m.