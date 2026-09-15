Join us for the Winchester Veterans Resource Fair Thursday, Oct. 1 from 4 - 7 p.m. CT at the Franklin County Annex Building.

Join us for the Winchester Veterans Resource Fair Thursday, Oct. 1 from 4 - 7 p.m. CT at the Franklin County Annex Building. Hosted by VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System, this resource fair is free and open to all Veterans living in Winchester and the surrounding communities. Veterans and their families can engage with VA leaders and experts, apply for VA health care, and explore various VA health services and programs to include:

Mental health care

Caregiver Support Program

My HealtheVet & Virtual Care

Whole Health

Patient Advocacy

Community Care Program*

Homeless Veteran Program*

Veteran Justice Outreach Program*

Suicide Prevention Program*

Addiction Treatment Service*

Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program*

*denotes part of VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System's Mental Health Service

Opening remarks from VA Tennessee Valley executive leaders and mental health experts will begin at 4:30 p.m.