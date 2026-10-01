Breast Cancer Awareness Information Table

In observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Women's Health team at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host informational booths Friday, Oct. 23 from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. to enhance awareness of breast cancer signs and provide educational materials on mammograms, treatment options and women's health wellness resources. The booths will be located in the main lobbies at the Nashville VA Medical Center, Alvin C. York VA Medical Center, Chattanooga VA Clinic, and Clarksville VA Clinic.

At the Nashville and Alvin C. York VA Medical Centers, Veterans may schedule a walk-in mammogram appointment at the informational booths between 8 - 11 a.m. CT. Veterans will be guided to the imaging department to complete their screening. The screenings take up to 20 minutes or less. Your provider will follow up and provide you with your results within 14 calendar days. If there are abnormal results, you will receive a call within seven calendar days.

These mammography screenings are only intended for Veterans who have never completed a mammogram or do not yet have a scheduled appointment. If you already have a mammogram scheduled, please do not attempt to make a walk-in appointment.