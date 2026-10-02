VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System invites Veterans and their families to the annual Veteran Fall Festival in the quad at the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center, Oct. 16, 2026.

Veterans can connect with VA resources and services, meet representatives from community partners and local Veteran organizations, and enjoy live music and activities throughout the event.

The Veteran Fall Festival is an opportunity to learn more about available benefits and resources, build connections and enjoy time with the local Veteran community.