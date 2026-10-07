Annual TVHS Safety Fair

When: Oct. 28, 2026, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Alvin C. York Medical Center Quad

Join TVHS for the second annual Safety Fair, a campus-wide event bringing together TVHS teams and community safety organizations to share information, resources and hands-on safety education.

Attendees can visit educational tables and learn more about:

Emergency preparedness

Fire safety

Infection prevention and patient safety

Weather safety

Transportation and highway safety

Railroad safety

Drowsy driving prevention

And more

Participating organizations include the TVHS Safety Office, TVHS Emergency Management, TVHS Infection Prevention and Patient Safety, Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office, National Weather Service, Tennessee Department of Highway Safety, Don’t Drive Drowsy Foundation, Operation Lifesaver and more.

Staff and Veterans can also participate in hands-on fire extinguisher training.

Cedar Valley Kitchen Food Truck and Southern Scoops Ice Cream Truck will be on site.

The event is free and open to Veterans and staff.