Wear Purple Day
Wear purple with us Thursday, Oct. 15!
When:
Thu. Oct 15, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CT
Where:
1310 24th Avenue South
Nashville, TN
Cost:
Free
Wear purple with us Thursday, Oct. 15!
This Domestic Violence Awareness Month, TVHS encourages Veterans, employees, families and community members to wear purple to show support for survivors and raise awareness of domestic violence.
Let your purple start a conversation about respect, safety and healthy relationships. Together, we can help people feel supported and know where to turn for help. To learn more about available resources, stop by our Intimate Partner Violence Awareness Tables throughout the month or visit our Intimate Partner Violence Awareness Program webpage.