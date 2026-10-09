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You won’t be able to create a new account for ID.me, Login.gov, or CLEAR for part of this weekend. If you already have 1 of these verified accounts, you can still sign in to VA.gov, VA mobile apps, and any other VA online service. Thank you for your patience.

Start time: Friday, October 9, 2026, at 9:00 p.m. ET
End time: Sunday, October 11, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET

Wear Purple Day

Purple ribbon for Wear Purple Day on Thursday, Oct. 15.

Wear purple with us Thursday, Oct. 15!

When:

Thu. Oct 15, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CT

Where:

1310 24th Avenue South

Nashville, TN

Cost:

Free

Wear purple with us Thursday, Oct. 15! 

This Domestic Violence Awareness Month, TVHS encourages Veterans, employees, families and community members to wear purple to show support for survivors and raise awareness of domestic violence.

Let your purple start a conversation about respect, safety and healthy relationships. Together, we can help people feel supported and know where to turn for help. To learn more about available resources, stop by our Intimate Partner Violence Awareness Tables throughout the month or visit our Intimate Partner Violence Awareness Program webpage.

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