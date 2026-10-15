Join VA for the Chattanooga Veterans Resource Fair at the Ominplex Building 124 Faculty/Staff Dinning Room to learn about VA services. Eligible Veterans can enroll in VA health care and check the status of a VA benefit claim or initiate a claim.

At 4:30 p.m., hear from VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System leadership about the latest developments and news.

The following programs will be available during the event: suicide prevention, women's health, caregiver support, My HealtheVet, enrollment, Tennessee VSO, homeless program and more.

4 p.m. - 7 p.m. ET

Chattanooga State Community College

4501 Amnicola Hwy

Chattanooga, TN 37406