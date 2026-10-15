Chattanooga Veterans Resource Fair
When:
Mon. Oct 26, 2026, 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Chattanooga State Community College
4501 Amnicola Hwy
Chattanooga, TN
Cost:
Free
Join VA for the Chattanooga Veterans Resource Fair at the Ominplex Building 124 Faculty/Staff Dinning Room to learn about VA services. Eligible Veterans can enroll in VA health care and check the status of a VA benefit claim or initiate a claim.
At 4:30 p.m., hear from VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System leadership about the latest developments and news.
The following programs will be available during the event: suicide prevention, women's health, caregiver support, My HealtheVet, enrollment, Tennessee VSO, homeless program and more.
4 p.m. - 7 p.m. ET
Chattanooga State Community College
4501 Amnicola Hwy
Chattanooga, TN 37406