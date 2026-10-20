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Cookeville Veterans Resource Fair

Cookeville Veterans Resource Fair with bald eagle and event details.

Join us for the 2026 Cookeville Veterans Resource Fair!

When:

Mon. Nov 9, 2026, 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. CT

Where:

Tech Pride Room, Roaden University Center, Tennessee Tech University

1000 N Dixie Avenue

Cookeville, TN

Cost:

Free

Join us for the 2026 Cookeville Veterans Resource Fair!

  • This is a free event where Veterans can learn about VA programs and resources like the PACT Act, Military2VA Program, Telehealth, My HealtheVet, and more!
     
  • Eligible Veterans can enroll in VA health care, and discover additional VA services and benefits.
     
  • The Putnam County Veterans Service Office, Tennessee Department of Veterans Services and Nashville VA Regional Benefit Office will be available to assist Veterans.
     
  • A speaking engagement will feature executive leadership from VA, and will begin at 5 p.m. CT.

Other VA events

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