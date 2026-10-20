Cookeville Veterans Resource Fair
Join us for the 2026 Cookeville Veterans Resource Fair!
When:
Mon. Nov 9, 2026, 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. CT
Where:
Tech Pride Room, Roaden University Center, Tennessee Tech University
1000 N Dixie Avenue
Cookeville, TN
Cost:
Free
Join us for the 2026 Cookeville Veterans Resource Fair!
- This is a free event where Veterans can learn about VA programs and resources like the PACT Act, Military2VA Program, Telehealth, My HealtheVet, and more!
- Eligible Veterans can enroll in VA health care, and discover additional VA services and benefits.
- The Putnam County Veterans Service Office, Tennessee Department of Veterans Services and Nashville VA Regional Benefit Office will be available to assist Veterans.
- A speaking engagement will feature executive leadership from VA, and will begin at 5 p.m. CT.