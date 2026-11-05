Learn about Lung Cancer Screening, Treatment and Research during an interactive event at the Nashville VA Medical Center, Nov. 19.

Join us for Lung Cancer Screening Awareness and the Great American Smokeout!

Learn about Lung Cancer Screening, Treatment and Research during an interactive event at the Nashville VA Medical Center, Nov. 19. Veterans can experience the robot used in the operating room for lung cancer resection. Information about Tobacco Cessation will also be available. The event will be held in the medical center’s main lobby from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT.