2026 Dickson Veterans Resource Fair
Join us for the 2026 Dickson Veterans Resource Fair at VFW 4641!
When:
Thu. Dec 17, 2026, 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. CT
Where:
Veterans of Foreign Wars 4641
215 Marshall Stuart Drive
Dickson, TN
Cost:
Free
Join us for the 2026 Dickson Veterans Resource Fair!
• This is a free event where Veterans, spouses and caregivers can learn about VA programs and resources like the PACT Act, Suicide Prevention Program and Veterans Crisis Line, and more!
• Eligible Veterans can enroll in VA health care, and discover additional services and benefits provided by VA and government-affiliated partners.
• Representatives will be onsite to assist Veterans with VA benefit claims questions and support.
• A speaking engagement will feature executive leadership from VA, and will begin at 5 p.m. CT.