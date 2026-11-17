Join us for the 2026 Dickson Veterans Resource Fair at VFW 4641!

Join us for the 2026 Dickson Veterans Resource Fair!

• This is a free event where Veterans, spouses and caregivers can learn about VA programs and resources like the PACT Act, Suicide Prevention Program and Veterans Crisis Line, and more!

• Eligible Veterans can enroll in VA health care, and discover additional services and benefits provided by VA and government-affiliated partners.

• Representatives will be onsite to assist Veterans with VA benefit claims questions and support.

• A speaking engagement will feature executive leadership from VA, and will begin at 5 p.m. CT.