Join VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System and the Sergeant York Patriotic Foundation for the fourth annual birthday tribute honoring the life and legacy of Medal of Honor recipient Army Sgt. Alvin C. York.

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System, in partnership with the Sergeant York Patriotic Foundation, will host its fourth annual tribute honoring the life and legacy of Army Sgt. Alvin C. York in celebration of his 139th birthday.

Born in Pall Mall, Tennessee, York earned the Medal of Honor for his actions during World War I. Following the war, he dedicated his life to philanthropic causes.

During the tribute, members of the York family will share remarks about his life and legacy and showcase several of his historical artifacts. Attendees will have opportunities to connect with VA resources and enjoy light refreshments and appetizers courtesy of the Veterans Canteen Service.

The event is free and open to Veterans and the public to attend.

Event details

When: Sunday, Dec. 13, 2026, from 3 to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 13, 2026, from 3 to 5 p.m. Where: Alvin C. York VA Medical Center, Building 107, 3400 Lebanon Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Directions

Building 107 is located on the backside of campus next to the Community Living Center. Attendees should enter campus from the intersection of Compton Road and Sam Jared Drive.