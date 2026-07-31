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Veteran Care Coordinators

VA Tennessee Valley health care employees receive training in clinical care that is responsive to the unique needs of Veterans who belong to a minority or underrepresented population. Our trained Veteran care coordinators are fully equipped to support the health, welfare, and dignity of you and your family.

Connect with a care coordinator

Nicholas Denton Ph.D.

Clinical Psychologist+ Veterans Care Coordinator

VA Tennessee Valley health care

Phone:

Email: fowler.denton@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley health care

We promote the health, welfare, and dignity of Veterans. We focus on ensuring a safe, welcoming, and affirmative environment when providing you with sensitive and high-quality health care services like: 

  • Mental health services, including psychosocial assessments for hormone therapy and gender confirming surgeries
  • Hormone therapy
  • Gender-affirming prosthetics
  • Testing, counseling, and care for HIV and sexually transmitted infections, including PEP (post-exposure prophylaxis) and PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) for Veterans at risk for HIV
  • Other prevention, screening, wellness, and testing services

Policies and practices to know

The care coordinator can help you get started with care or with navigating any of these issues.

Visitation: A same-sex partner, family member, friend, or other individual can be present with the patient for emotional support during the course of the patient's stay.

Definition of family: "Family" may include individual(s) not legally related to the individual. Family members include spouses, domestic partners, different-sex and same-sex significant others.

Advance directives: Veterans may designate any person as a decision-maker for care if they won't be able to make these decisions themselves. This includes same-sex partners. Advance directive agents are chosen by the Veteran and do not need to be biologically related.

Documentation in medical records: VA Tennessee Valley maintains the confidentiality of information about sexual orientation, sexual behavior, and gender identity, just like any other private health information.

Other resources

  • When to contact a patient advocate at VA Tennessee Valley and how they can help.

  • Learn more about VA Tennessee Valley's comprehensive mental and behavioral health program.

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