Veteran Care Coordinators
VA Tennessee Valley health care employees receive training in clinical care that is responsive to the unique needs of Veterans who belong to a minority or underrepresented population. Our trained Veteran care coordinators are fully equipped to support the health, welfare, and dignity of you and your family.
Connect with a care coordinator
Nicholas Denton Ph.D.
Clinical Psychologist+ Veterans Care Coordinator
VA Tennessee Valley health care
Phone:
Email: fowler.denton@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley health care
We promote the health, welfare, and dignity of Veterans. We focus on ensuring a safe, welcoming, and affirmative environment when providing you with sensitive and high-quality health care services like:
- Mental health services, including psychosocial assessments for hormone therapy and gender confirming surgeries
- Hormone therapy
- Gender-affirming prosthetics
- Testing, counseling, and care for HIV and sexually transmitted infections, including PEP (post-exposure prophylaxis) and PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) for Veterans at risk for HIV
- Other prevention, screening, wellness, and testing services
Policies and practices to know
The care coordinator can help you get started with care or with navigating any of these issues.
Visitation: A same-sex partner, family member, friend, or other individual can be present with the patient for emotional support during the course of the patient's stay.
Definition of family: "Family" may include individual(s) not legally related to the individual. Family members include spouses, domestic partners, different-sex and same-sex significant others.
Advance directives: Veterans may designate any person as a decision-maker for care if they won't be able to make these decisions themselves. This includes same-sex partners. Advance directive agents are chosen by the Veteran and do not need to be biologically related.
Documentation in medical records: VA Tennessee Valley maintains the confidentiality of information about sexual orientation, sexual behavior, and gender identity, just like any other private health information.