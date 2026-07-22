Montgomery County VA Clinic
The Montgomery County VA Clinic provides primary care, mental health care, and more services. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at our Montgomery County VA Clinic in Clarksville.
Location and contact information
Address
647 Dunlop Lane, 102
Clarksville, TN 37040-5165
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Tue: 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Wed: 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Thu: 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Fri: 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Other services at VA Tennessee Valley health care
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Appointments
This service will be available to Veterans in April 2026.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Women's health care
- Social services
- Telehealth