Pointe Centre 2 VA Clinic
The Pointe Centre VA Clinic 2 offers primary care, complementary & integrative health, lab services, and oncology and infusion therapy services. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at our Pointe Centre VA Clinic 2 in Chattanooga.
Location and contact information
Address
1208 Pointe Centre Drive, 110
Chattanooga, TN 37421-3983
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Van services for Veterans
DAV vans
Hours: Individual van schedules vary
We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.
Non-DAV van services
Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.
Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
Other services at VA Tennessee Valley health care
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Chiropractic
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System
Chiropractic care restores, improves, and maintains your function, activity, and health. We work with your primary care doctor and other specialty care providers to provide a complete health care plan for you. We offer many treatments, like:
- Spinal manipulative therapy to relieve pressure on your joints, reduce inflammation, and improve nerve function
- Electrical stimulation therapy, which reduces pain by sending mild electrical pulses through your skin to help stimulate injured muscles or manipulate nerves
- Soft-tissue mobilization, which uses gentle pressure or massage to relax tense muscles, reduce scar tissue, or stretch connective tissue
Complementary and integrative health
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. A referral is required for acupuncture. A referral is not required for fitness classes, Tai Chi, or yoga.
Main Phone
Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System
We use complementary medicine along with standard medical treatments, like using acupuncture to help lessen the side effects of chemotherapy. We offer treatments, like:
- Tailored or specialized diet recommendations
- Deep breathing, meditation, and yoga
- Acupuncture and acupressure
Hematology/oncology
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: Closed
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Staff break from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Staff break from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Staff break from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Staff break from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System
We offer a range of hematology and oncology services. You can arrange appointments and consultation through your primary care provider. Our hematology and oncology services include:
- Chemotherapy
- Blood and platelet transfusions
- Mediport flushes to clean and maintain the small medical appliance inserted under your skin, making it easier to inject drugs and draw blood
- Evaluation and treatment of blood disorders and cancer
- Dedicated outpatient infusion center, working closely with radiation oncology, interventional radiology, general surgery, diagnostics, palliative care, and social services
- Bone marrow biopsies, to see whether your bone tissue is healthy and making a normal number of blood cells
Laboratory and pathology
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System
Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
- Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
- Autopsy services