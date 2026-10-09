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Pointe Centre 2 VA Clinic

The Pointe Centre VA Clinic 2 offers primary care, complementary & integrative health, lab services, and oncology and infusion therapy services. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at our Pointe Centre VA Clinic 2 in Chattanooga.

Location and contact information

Address

1208 Pointe Centre Drive, 110
Chattanooga, TN 37421-3983

Phone numbers

Main phone: ,

VA health connect:

Facility hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Office building with parking lot, several cars, and trees.

Prepare for your visit

Select a topic to learn more.

Cost: Free

Wheelchair availability: Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.

Van services for Veterans

DAV vans

Hours: Individual van schedules vary

We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

Non-DAV van services

Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.

Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. 

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

Other services at VA Tennessee Valley health care

Health services offered here

Select a topic to learn more.

Chiropractic

Chiropractors work closely with your health care team to diagnose and manage muscle and joint conditions, including problems in the back, neck and other areas.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System

Chiropractic care restores, improves, and maintains your function, activity, and health. We work with your primary care doctor and other specialty care providers to provide a complete health care plan for you. We offer many treatments, like:

  • Spinal manipulative therapy to relieve pressure on your joints, reduce inflammation, and improve nerve function
  • Electrical stimulation therapy, which reduces pain by sending mild electrical pulses through your skin to help stimulate injured muscles or manipulate nerves
  • Soft-tissue mobilization, which uses gentle pressure or massage to relax tense muscles, reduce scar tissue, or stretch connective tissue

Complementary and integrative health

Complementary and integrative approaches like acupuncture, yoga, and meditation can improve mental health, help you manage pain, and promote wellness.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. A referral is required for acupuncture. A referral is not required for fitness classes, Tai Chi, or yoga.

Main Phone

Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System

We use complementary medicine along with standard medical treatments, like using acupuncture to help lessen the side effects of chemotherapy. We offer treatments, like:

  • Tailored or specialized diet recommendations
  • Deep breathing, meditation, and yoga
  • Acupuncture and acupressure

Hematology/oncology

If you have a diagnosis of anemia, lymphoma, leukemia or another blood cancer or disorder, we support you with expert care and treatment.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Service Hours

  • Mon: Closed
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Staff break from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Staff break from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Staff break from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Staff break from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System

We offer a range of hematology and oncology services. You can arrange appointments and consultation through your primary care provider. Our hematology and oncology services include:

  • Chemotherapy
  • Blood and platelet transfusions
  • Mediport flushes to clean and maintain the small medical appliance inserted under your skin, making it easier to inject drugs and draw blood
  • Evaluation and treatment of blood disorders and cancer
  • Dedicated outpatient infusion center, working closely with radiation oncology, interventional radiology, general surgery, diagnostics, palliative care, and social services
  • Bone marrow biopsies, to see whether your bone tissue is healthy and making a normal number of blood cells

Laboratory and pathology

We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

A referral is not required

Main Phone

Service Hours

  • Mon: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • Tue: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • Wed: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • Thu: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System

Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:

  • Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
  • Testing for infectious diseases
  • Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
  • Autopsy services

Get updates from VA Tennessee Valley health care

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