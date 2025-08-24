Skip to Content

Taylor VA Clinic

Our outpatient clinic provides dental care for those who are eligible. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information at our Taylor VA Clinic located on Fort Campbell Army Post.

Location and contact information

Address

5580 Desert Storm Avenue
Fort Campbell, KY 42223-5586

Phone numbers

Main phone:
VA health connect:

Facility hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Taylor VA Clinic is located inside the U.S. Army Taylor Dental Clinic located on Fort Campbell Army Post.

Prepare for your visit

The Taylor VA Clinic is located inside the U.S. Army Taylor Dental Clinic on Fort Campbell Army Post. 

Before traveling for your appointment, please ensure your GPS system is taking you to the Taylor VA Clinic or Taylor Dental Clinic on the corner of Desert Storm Avenue and Air Assault Street. Some GPS maps like Waze take patients to the wrong location that's roughly 3 minutes from the clinic.

When arriving for your appointment, we recommend entering from Gate 4 or 7. Gate 4 is closest to the Taylor VA Clinic. As you arrive to the gate, show a valid Veterans ID or your retired military ID to enter Fort Campbell Army Post. 

If you do not have a retired military ID or your Veterans ID is not registered with Fort Campbell, we recommend pre-registering the day before your appointment: https://pass.aie.army.mil/steps/branch_selection. You will receive an email with a barcode registration. You will need to show the barcode registration at the gate. 

You may also register at Gate 7 Visitor Center on the day of your appointment but be advised there may be a wait.  The Visitor Center is located at Gate 7 and is a 10 minute drive from the Taylor VA Clinic.

Free parking is available in the Taylor VA Clinic parking lot located on the corner of Desert Storm Avenue and Air Assault Street.

Other services at VA Tennessee Valley health care

Health services offered here

Dental/oral surgery

Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures

If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we provide dental screenings, cleanings, X-rays and fillings. We also provide specialty dental procedures like root canal, restorations and dentures.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System

If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services like:

  • Routine exams and teeth cleaning
  • Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns
  • Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening
  • Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants
  • Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care
  • Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury or serious illness

