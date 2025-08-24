The Taylor VA Clinic is located inside the U.S. Army Taylor Dental Clinic on Fort Campbell Army Post.

Before traveling for your appointment, please ensure your GPS system is taking you to the Taylor VA Clinic or Taylor Dental Clinic on the corner of Desert Storm Avenue and Air Assault Street. Some GPS maps like Waze take patients to the wrong location that's roughly 3 minutes from the clinic.

When arriving for your appointment, we recommend entering from Gate 4 or 7. Gate 4 is closest to the Taylor VA Clinic. As you arrive to the gate, show a valid Veterans ID or your retired military ID to enter Fort Campbell Army Post.

If you do not have a retired military ID or your Veterans ID is not registered with Fort Campbell, we recommend pre-registering the day before your appointment: https://pass.aie.army.mil/steps/branch_selection. You will receive an email with a barcode registration. You will need to show the barcode registration at the gate.

You may also register at Gate 7 Visitor Center on the day of your appointment but be advised there may be a wait. The Visitor Center is located at Gate 7 and is a 10 minute drive from the Taylor VA Clinic.