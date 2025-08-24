Taylor VA Clinic
Our outpatient clinic provides dental care for those who are eligible. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information at our Taylor VA Clinic located on Fort Campbell Army Post.
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Tue: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Wed: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Thu: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Fri: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
The Taylor VA Clinic is located inside the U.S. Army Taylor Dental Clinic on Fort Campbell Army Post.
Before traveling for your appointment, please ensure your GPS system is taking you to the Taylor VA Clinic or Taylor Dental Clinic on the corner of Desert Storm Avenue and Air Assault Street. Some GPS maps like Waze take patients to the wrong location that's roughly 3 minutes from the clinic.
When arriving for your appointment, we recommend entering from Gate 4 or 7. Gate 4 is closest to the Taylor VA Clinic. As you arrive to the gate, show a valid Veterans ID or your retired military ID to enter Fort Campbell Army Post.
If you do not have a retired military ID or your Veterans ID is not registered with Fort Campbell, we recommend pre-registering the day before your appointment: https://pass.aie.army.mil/steps/branch_selection. You will receive an email with a barcode registration. You will need to show the barcode registration at the gate.
You may also register at Gate 7 Visitor Center on the day of your appointment but be advised there may be a wait. The Visitor Center is located at Gate 7 and is a 10 minute drive from the Taylor VA Clinic.
Free parking is available in the Taylor VA Clinic parking lot located on the corner of Desert Storm Avenue and Air Assault Street.
Other services at VA Tennessee Valley health care
Health services offered here
Dental/oral surgery
Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Service Hours
Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System
If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services like:
- Routine exams and teeth cleaning
- Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns
- Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening
- Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants
- Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care
- Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury or serious illness