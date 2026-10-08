Annual Veteran Fall Festival returns to Alvin C. York VA Medical Center

PRESS RELEASE

October 8, 2026

Murfreesboro, TN - VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System invites Veterans and their families to join us for the annual Veteran Fall Festival on Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. CT in the quad at the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center.

WHAT: VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System invites Veterans and their families to join us for the annual Veteran Fall Festival on Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. CT in the quad at the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center.

Veterans can connect with VA resources and services, meet representatives from community partners and local Veteran organizations, and enjoy live music and activities throughout the event.

The Veteran Fall Festival is an opportunity to learn more about available benefits and resources, build connections and enjoy time with the local Veteran community.

WHEN: Friday, Oct. 16, 2026, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. CT

WHERE: Alvin C. York VA Medical Center – Quadrangle

3400 Lebanon Pike

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For media inquiries and to RSVP, contact Matthew Keeler at Matthew.Keeler@va.gov.

About VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is an integrated tertiary health care system comprised of two hospitals, the Alvin C. York campus in Murfreesboro and the Nashville campus, as well as 26 community-based outpatient clinics located in Tennessee and Kentucky. TVHS provides ambulatory care, primary care, and secondary care in acute medicine and surgery, specialized tertiary care, transplant services, spinal cord injury outpatient care, and a full range of extended care and mental health services.

###