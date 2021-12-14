Bowling Green VA Clinic closed due to tornado damage

PRESS RELEASE

December 14, 2021

Bowling Green , KY — Tennessee Valley Healthcare System’s Bowling Green VA Clinic, located at 600 U.S. 31 West Bypass, is closed Dec. 14 – 16, 2021 for tornado damage assessment.

Veterans who have appointments on these days will be contacted, and appointments will be rescheduled or held virtually through VA Video Connect.

The clinic sustained roof and electrical damage following the storms and tornadoes on Dec. 10 and 11. Depending upon the severity of damage, the clinic may need to remain closed until repairs are made. Veterans will be notified as soon as possible of the clinic’s status.

Veterans who have urgent or life-threatening medical needs should call 911 or visit the nearest urgent care or emergency room. For questions or rescheduling appointments, visit www.myhealth.va.gov or call 270-782-0120 or 615-225-3600.

TVHS is an integrated tertiary health care system comprised of two hospitals, the Alvin C. York campus in Murfreesboro and the Nashville campus, as well as 19 community-based outpatient clinics located in Tennessee and Kentucky. TVHS provides ambulatory care, primary care, and secondary care in acute medicine and surgery, specialized tertiary care, transplant services, spinal cord injury outpatient care, and a full range of extended care and mental health services.

###