Bowling Green Veteran honored for Medal of Honor Day

March 25, 2025

BOWLING GREEN , KY — In observance of Medal of Honor Day, VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) recognizes local Army Veteran and TVHS patient Don Jenkins.

Jenkins gallantly served in the Vietnam War. He is the only living Medal of Honor recipient in Tennessee and one of two living recipients in Kentucky.

Born in Quality, Kentucky, Jenkins enlisted in the Army as a private first class in Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment, 9th Infantry Division. On Jan. 6, 1969, Jenkins and his company came under heavy fire. Without hesitation, Jenkins bravely moved to an exposed area and started firing on the enemy until his machine gun jammed. He quickly reached for a rifle and continued firing while successfully obtaining additional ammunition and a grenade launcher.

Despite being wounded by shrapnel, Jenkins continued to advance forward securing more supplies and rendering aid to his comrades. Jenkins completed three more rescue trips, disregarding his injury and fatal attempts by others.

On March 2, 1971, Jenkins received the Medal of Honor from former President Richard Nixon. Jenkins earned numerous other awards to include the Distinguished Service Cross, Silver Star, Bronze Star, and Purple Heart.

Created in 1861, the Medal of Honor is the highest U.S. award for military valor in action. Exactly 3,528 recipients earned the award with 61 currently living.

