Clarksville VA Clinic to Host Veterans Resource Expo

PRESS RELEASE

May 12, 2026

CLARKSVILLE, TN - WHAT: VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) will host its annual Clarksville Veterans Resource Expo, Wednesday, May 20, 2026, from 4 – 6 p.m. CT, at the Clarksville VA Clinic.

During the free event, Veterans, their family members, and caregivers can receive information about TVHS programs, and engage with community partners like the Clarksville Vet Center. Local Veteran advocacy groups and Veteran-owned businesses will also be available to interact with guests.

WHO: Veterans, their caregivers, and families.

WHEN: Wednesday, May 20, 2026, from 4 – 6 p.m. CT

WHERE: Clarksville VA Clinic

782 Weatherly Drive

Clarksville, TN 37043

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For media inquiries or to RSVP, contact Joshua Cox at or Joshua.Cox4@va.gov

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About VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is an integrated tertiary health care system comprised of two hospitals, the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center in Murfreesboro and the Nashville VA Medical Center, as well as more than a dozen outpatient clinics located in Tennessee and Kentucky. TVHS provides ambulatory care, primary care, and secondary care in acute medicine and surgery, specialized tertiary care, transplant services, spinal cord injury outpatient care, and a full range of extended care and mental health services.