Dozens of Tennessee Veterans to compete at VA’s National Veteran Golden Age Games

PRESS RELEASE

June 25, 2026

Nashville, TN - Twenty-two local Veterans will compete in the National Veterans Golden Age Games (NVGAG) June 27 - July 2 in Tampa, Florida.

The NVGAG is an annual, multi-sport competition hosted by U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for Veterans aged 55 and older.

The five-day event, with a focus on “Fitness for Life,” offers competitors the opportunity to showcase their talents through events such as basketball, golf, and more. More than 1,000 Veterans will participate in 21 medaled sports events and will be supported by 1,300 volunteers and sponsors.

“The Golden Age Games inspire our nation’s Veterans to stay active, stay motivated, and stay connected,” Brittany Hook, Director of the NVGAG said. “Each event celebrates our Veterans’ commitment to wellness and shows how the pursuit of physical activity can lead to stronger health, greater independence, and a higher quality of life.”

The first NVGAG was held in 1985. For nearly four decades, the event has encouraged older Veterans to pursue physical activity through competitive sports for positive outcomes and better health and wellness.

To view content from the event, follow @Sports4Vets on X, Instagram, and Facebook and search #goldenagegames. B-roll video and photos will be available during the event at https://department.va.gov/veteran-sports/national-veterans-golden-age-games/.

For more information or to request an interview contact damian.mcgee@va.gov or call .