Four Middle Tennessee Veterans to attend National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic

PRESS RELEASE

April 2, 2026

Nashville, TN - Four VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) Veterans will participate in the 40th National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic (NDVWSC), April 4–11 in Aspen-Snowmass, Colorado.

“The Winter Sports Clinic epitomizes the strength, courage, and determination of our Veterans,” said Kerri Fox, TVHS Acting Executive Director. “I’m excited for them to have this impactful experience as part of their health care journey with world-class instructors and recreation therapists to guide them.”



The Veterans will take part in downhill skiing, sled hockey, and several other adaptive sports activities alongside approximately 400 fellow disabled Veterans, supported by approximately 600 volunteers and 200 sponsors.



The five-day event, affectionately called Miracles on a Mountainside, offers participants adaptive sports therapy opportunities, including skiing, sled hockey, scuba diving, snowmobiling, rock climbing, and other activities. The Winter Sports Clinic is co-sponsored by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and DAV (Disabled American Veterans), with assistance from corporate sponsors and individual donors.



For four decades, the event has helped Veterans who live with physical disabilities and wounds unseen overcome obstacles and challenge their perceived limitations.



To view content from the event, follow @Sports4Vets and @DAVHQ on X and Instagram, Sports4Vets and DAV on Facebook, search #wintersportclinic or visit https://linktr.ee/davsocial. B-roll video and photos will be available during the event at https://www.wintersportsclinic.org/media.

Photos will be updated each day of the event, beginning April 5 and can be searched by bib number here.

For more information or to request an interview, contact wintersportsclinic@va.gov or call .