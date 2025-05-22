Gallatin VA Clinic Wins 2025 Best Medical Center Award

PRESS RELEASE

May 22, 2025

GALLATIN , TN — VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System’s Gallatin VA Clinic earned the coveted Best Medical Center in Sumner County in the 2025 Main Street Awards on May 22.

Driven by Sumner County residents’ feedback, the Main Street Awards encourages the local community to nominate and vote for the best of the best businesses, people, places, and events.



“We were so excited to win,” said Joslyn Creech, Gallatin VA Clinic Nurse Manager. “We only serve a small portion of the community yet the care we provide to Veterans touches almost everyone from families to neighbors to the whole community. We have a really good crew here, and the staff all really care about the community and services we provide.”



This year, 9,800 people cast 373,492 votes across five different categories: community, flavor, medical services, retail, and general services. A total of 471 finalists were named in all categories with three finalists competing for the Best Medical Center in Sumner County.



“This award is a testament to how Veterans and the community perceive VA health care and the tireless work of our dedicated staff,” said Daniel Dücker, VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System Executive Director. “Ninety-three percent of Veterans trust us for their care, so without that, this award could not be possible. This recognition not only reflects our commitment to Veterans' health but also motivates us to continue innovating and improving the services we provide.”



To see the full list of finalists and winners, visit Main Street Media’s website.



VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is an integrated tertiary health care system comprised of two hospitals, the Alvin C. York Campus in Murfreesboro and the Nashville Campus, as well as more than a dozen community-based outpatient clinics located in Tennessee and Kentucky. TVHS provides ambulatory care, primary care, and secondary care in acute medicine and surgery, specialized tertiary care, transplant services, spinal cord injury outpatient care, and a full range of extended care and mental health services.

###