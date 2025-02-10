Honoring hospitalized Veterans during National Salute to Veteran Patients Week

PRESS RELEASE

February 10, 2025

Nashville , TN — Today, Feb. 10, 2025, VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) recognizes and honors hospitalized Veterans as part of National Salute to Veteran Patients Week.

Since 1978, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) designates the week of Valentine’s Day to commemorate Veterans by facilitating visits to hospitalized patients, promoting volunteer opportunities, and accepting Valentine’s Day cards.

“As we observe National Salute to Veteran Patients Week, our executive leadership and staff extend our most sincere honors to each Veteran who chooses VA health care,” TVHS Executive Director Daniel Dücker said. “Each one of us has the power to make a difference—through a simple gesture or a heartfelt word of gratitude. I encourage everyone to participate in this meaningful week and I thank all Veteran Service Organizations, community partners and the public who have already done so.”

In fiscal year 2024, local schools, community groups, and youth organizations sent more than 4,000 Valentine’s Day cards to Alvin C. York VA Medical Center. Additionally, TVHS had more than 400 volunteers in fiscal year 2024 who volunteered 42,000 hours to Veterans.

The local community can help honor TVHS Veterans and make a difference by volunteering with the Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE), visiting patients or sending Valentine’s Day cards.

To send Valentine’s Day cards to Veterans, mail Alvin C. York VA Medical Center CDCE office at 3400 Lebanon Rd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129.

Learn more about volunteer opportunities at www.volunteer.va.gov, TVHS CDCE or call Alvin C. York VA Medical Center CDCE office at (615) 225-6469.