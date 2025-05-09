Local Veterans chosen to attend the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

PRESS RELEASE

May 9, 2025

Murfreesboro , TN — U.S. Army Veteran Carlos Carpena-Marrero and U.S. Navy Veteran John Ortiz have been selected as gold medal winners in the 2025 National Veterans Creative Arts Competition.

Carpena-Marrero took first place for his visual art submission, and Ortiz took first place for his creative writing submission. Both Veterans will showcase their talents from May 11 to 18 in Indianapolis, Indiana, alongside fellow winners from across the country at the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival.

Since its inception and growth in 1981, the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival is the final round of yearly VA facility competitions in art, creative writing, dance, drama, and music for Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system.

Co-presented by VA and the American Legion Auxiliary, the festival features Veteran winners of regional creative arts competitions exhibiting their artwork and original writing or performing musical, dance, or dramatic selections in a live stage show performance.

Creative arts therapists and other health care professionals at VA medical facilities use the arts as one form of rehabilitative treatment to help Veterans recover from and cope with physical and emotional disabilities.

Specialized rehabilitation events like the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival are designed to empower Veterans to achieve greater independence, promote community engagement, and improve their overall well-being and quality of life.

Built on the strong foundation of clinical expertise within VA, creative arts programs thrive through essential support from Veteran Service Organizations, corporate sponsors, individual donors, and community partners.

For more information on the Veterans Creative Arts visit www.creativeartsfestival.va.gov.