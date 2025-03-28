Miracles on the Mountainside: Four Tennessee Veterans to attend National Winter Sports Clinic

PRESS RELEASE

March 28, 2025

Nashville , TN — Four local VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System Veterans will participate in the 39th National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic (NDVWSC), March 31 – April 5 in Aspen-Snowmass, Colo.

The Veterans will take part in downhill skiing, sled hockey, and several other adaptive sports activities alongside approximately 400 fellow disabled Veterans, supported by approximately 600 volunteers and 200 sponsors.

The five-day event, affectionately called Miracles on a Mountainside, offers participants adaptive sports therapy opportunities, including skiing, sled hockey, scuba diving, snowmobiling, rock climbing, and other activities.

For nearly four decades, the event has helped Veterans who live with physical disabilities and wounds unseen overcome obstacles and challenge their perceived limitations.

To view content from the event, follow @Sports4Vets and @DAVHQ on X and Instagram, Sports4Vets and DAV on Facebook, search #wintersportclinic or visit https://linktr.ee/davsocial. B-roll video and photos will be available during the event at https://www.wintersportsclinic.org/media.

Photos will be updated each day of the event, beginning April 1 and can be searched by bib number at https://runsignup.com/Race/Photos/CO/SnowmassVillage/wsc2024.

For more information, or to request an interview, contact wintersportsclinic@va.gov or call 303-319-3798.