Nashville and Murfreesboro VA to host in-person hiring fairs for nurses

May 10, 2022

NASHVILLE , TN — VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) is hosting an on-site hiring fair May 17 from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. at its Murfreesboro campus and May 25 from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. at its Nashville campus.

The hiring fairs are open to registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, and nursing assistants interested in long-term care and medical-surgical specialties at the Nashville and Murfreesboro locations.

Sign-on bonuses up to $10,000 and $20,000 may be offered to exceptional applicants

Applicants will learn about open positions, be interviewed on-the-spot, and may receive a job offer. If a job offer is extended, the applicant will have their physical, credentialing, and fingerprints completed on-site to expedite the hiring process. The entire process should take no longer than one hour.

For event registration and required application items, interested applicants can visit the TVHS website. Individuals who don’t bring their required application items may not be considered.

TVHS is an integrated tertiary health care system comprised of two hospitals, the Alvin C. York campus in Murfreesboro and the Nashville campus, as well as 19 community-based outpatient clinics located in Tennessee and Kentucky. TVHS provides ambulatory care, primary care, and secondary care in acute medicine and surgery, specialized tertiary care, transplant services, spinal cord injury outpatient care, and a full range of extended care and mental health services.

