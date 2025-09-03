Nashville Country Music Artist and Army Veteran Shares Story of Resilience and Healing

PRESS RELEASE

August 26, 2025

Nashville, TN - After surviving a harrowing attack in Afghanistan's Kandahar Province in April 2011, Infantryman Scotty Hasting faced severe injuries and a long recovery. Shot 10 times during a patrol, he suffered nerve damage and endured a difficult battle with PTSD, depression, and survivor’s guilt.

Hasting found solace in adaptive sports such as archery, but the COVID-19 pandemic halted these activities. In his search for an outlet, he turned to music. Despite his physical limitations, he taught himself to play the guitar using YouTube tutorials and began writing songs.

By late 2023, he signed with Black River Entertainment and released his debut single, “How Do You Choose,” a tribute to his fallen comrade and best friend.

Hasting now receives his care from VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System and dedicates his time to organizations like VA, CreatiVets, and Guitars 4 Vets, aiding fellow Veterans in finding peace through music.

“If my music can help somebody in any way, shape or form, I’ve done more than I could have ever imagined doing in this industry,” he said.

Read more at https://news.va.gov/141745/scotty-hasting-from-combat-to-country-music/. Watch Hasting’s testimony at https://youtu.be/O9Q70IXOvns?feature=shared