Nashville VA donates to Veterans impacted by natural disaster

August 11, 2022

NASHVILLE , TN — Staff at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) delivered more than 300 personal goods today to Veterans and current servicemembers impacted by the deadly eastern Kentucky flooding.

The donation was a joint effort between TVHS and the Nashville Vet Center.

“We may not be based in Kentucky, but our goal is to help Veterans no matter where they’re geographically located,” TVHS Executive Director Dan Dücker said. “I’m really touched by the work our team did to put this together.”

TVHS team members left the Nashville VA campus Thursday morning en route to Whitesburg, Kentucky with several boxes filled with socks, hygiene products, and personal goods. Veterans and troops impacted by the flooding can pick up items August 13 – 14 at the Letcher County Recreational Center.

TVHS is an integrated tertiary health care system comprised of two hospitals, the Alvin C. York campus in Murfreesboro and the Nashville campus, as well as 19 community-based outpatient clinics located in Tennessee and Kentucky. TVHS provides ambulatory care, primary care, and secondary care in acute medicine and surgery, specialized tertiary care, transplant services, spinal cord injury outpatient care, and a full range of extended care and mental health services.

