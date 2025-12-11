Skip to Content

News Releases

Get the latest news from our VA Tennessee Valley-area medical center and clinics. For more information about VA Tennessee Valley health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 800-228-4973, ext. 67734.

  • February 16, 2022

    Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) will host a virtual job fair for nurses on Facebook Live Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 11:15 a.m. CT.

  • February 13, 2022

    VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) is recognizing and honoring hospitalized Veterans from Feb. 13 -19 during National Salute to Veteran Patients Week.

  • December 30, 2021

    Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) was recently selected as a pilot site to expand services for Veterans who have experienced or are experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault.

  • December 14, 2021

    Tennessee Valley Healthcare System’s Bowling Green VA Clinic, located at 600 U.S. 31 West Bypass, is closed Dec. 14 – 16, 2021 for tornado damage assessment.

  • November 18, 2021

    The tobacco cessation program at Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is encouraging Veterans and their loved ones to participate in the Great American Smokeout on November 18.