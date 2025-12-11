News Releases
Get the latest news from our VA Tennessee Valley-area medical center and clinics. For more information about VA Tennessee Valley health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 800-228-4973, ext. 67734.
February 16, 2022
Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) will host a virtual job fair for nurses on Facebook Live Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 11:15 a.m. CT.
February 13, 2022
VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) is recognizing and honoring hospitalized Veterans from Feb. 13 -19 during National Salute to Veteran Patients Week.
December 30, 2021
Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) was recently selected as a pilot site to expand services for Veterans who have experienced or are experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault.
December 14, 2021
Tennessee Valley Healthcare System’s Bowling Green VA Clinic, located at 600 U.S. 31 West Bypass, is closed Dec. 14 – 16, 2021 for tornado damage assessment.
November 18, 2021
The tobacco cessation program at Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is encouraging Veterans and their loved ones to participate in the Great American Smokeout on November 18.