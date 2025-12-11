News Releases
May 13, 2024
The Nashville VA Medical Center experienced a small fire on its roof today around 3:30 p.m. CT.
May 8, 2024
VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) proudly hosted a heartwarming baby shower event for pregnant Veterans at the Chattanooga VA Outpatient Clinic on May 8, 2024 from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
May 6, 2024
Taylor VA Clinic, a new dental clinic part of VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS), welcomed its first Veteran patient on Monday.
April 18, 2024
The Clarksville VA Clinic is pleased to announce its upcoming Veterans Service Expo on April 24, 2024, from 4 – 6 p.m. at 782 Weatherly Drive, Clarksville 37042.
April 9, 2024
VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) will host a PACT Act Veterans Resource Fair May 22, 2024, at the Memorial Building in Columbia. The event will be held at 308 W 7th Street from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. CT.
April 1, 2024
Army Veteran Jeremy Miller, 54, from Vanleer, Tennessee, Marine Corps Veteran Brittany Elliott, 33, from Red Boiling Springs, Tennessee, and Air Force Veteran Morgan Woods, 40, from Oak Ridge, Tennessee will participate in the 38th National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic (NDVWSC), April 1–7.
February 23, 2024
Today, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced a new partnership with the Department of Defense to increase VA health care for Veterans in Tennessee and Kentucky.
February 7, 2024
VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) will host a PACT Act Veterans Resource Fair March 8, 2024 at Middle Tennessee State University’s Miller Education Center. The event will be held at 503 East Bell Street in Murfreesboro from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
February 5, 2024
VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will recognize and honor hospitalized Veterans from Feb. 11-17 during National Salute to Veteran Patients by facilitating visits to hospitalized Veterans, promoting volunteer opportunities, and accepting Valentine’s Day cards to be given to Veterans.
January 25, 2024
Today, the Department of Veterans Affairs’ MidSouth Health Care Network's Clinical Resource Hub (CRH) announced that it is piloting a virtual consultation program through September 2024.