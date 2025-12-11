News Releases
January 19, 2024
VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) clinics scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 20, will be canceled. Nashville and Alvin C. York VA Medical Centers will maintain normal weekend operations. On Monday, Jan. 22, all TVHS hospitals and clinics will return to normal operations.
January 18, 2024
The Bowling Green and Hopkinsville VA Clinics will be open Friday, Jan. 19, and all services at the Nashville and Alvin C. York VA Medical Centers remain operational on Jan. 19, except for mental health and primary care, which will be held on VA Video Connect.
January 18, 2024
The Bowling Green, Chattanooga, Hopkinsville, and Pointe Centre VA Clinics will be open Thursday, Jan. 18, and all services at the Nashville and Alvin C. York VA Medical Centers remain operational on Jan. 18, except for mental health and primary care, which will be held on VA Video Connect.
January 17, 2024
All services at the Nashville and Alvin C. York VA Medical Centers will be operational Wednesday, Jan. 17, except for mental health and primary care. VA Video Connect and telehealth appointments scheduled for Jan. 17 will proceed as planned.
January 16, 2024
Due to the inclement winter weather, all VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System outpatient clinics are closed for Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.
December 15, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) is hosting its bimonthly town hall on Monday, Dec. 18, at 5 p.m. CT for Veterans and their families.
November 22, 2023
VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) will host a PACT Act Veterans Resource Fair Dec. 14 at the Residence Inn Chattanooga Near Hamilton Place. The event will be held at 2340 Center Street in Chattanooga from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET.
October 26, 2023
Veterans Affairs Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) will host a PACT Act Veterans Health Fair Nov. 8 at the American Legion Post 46 in Cookeville, Tenn. The event will be held at 90 E Spring Street in Cookeville from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
October 25, 2023
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) is hosting a medical administrative hiring fair Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center in building 4, room G-101.
October 11, 2023
VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) and the Marshall County Veteran Service Office will host a Veteran town hall Oct. 18 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Church of Christ Annex, located on the corner of 3rd Avenue and West Commerce.