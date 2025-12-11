News Releases
September 20, 2023
Michael Renfrow will serve as the Acting Executive Director at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) starting Sunday, Sept. 24 for 120 days while Daniel Dücker steps in to serve as the Atlanta VA Medical Center Acting Executive Director.
September 18, 2023
Veterans unenrolled in VA health care are encouraged to apply for their care by Sept. 30, 2023, to take advantage of the PACT Act special enrollment period.
September 8, 2023
Starting Sept. 8, Veterans enrolled in VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) can receive their free flu vaccination at select locations.
July 28, 2023
VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) received a 4-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) on July 26 for the first time.
July 11, 2023
In honor of the one-year anniversary of the PACT Act, Clarksville Veterans and service members are invited to the Clarksville VA PACT Act Summer VetFest August 10 from 2 – 6 p.m. at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center located at 8 Champions Way.
July 11, 2023
Veterans are encouraged to file claims by Aug. 9, 2023, to maximize their benefits
April 17, 2023
The Clarksville VA Clinic, in partnership with Montgomery County, will host a resource fair April 27 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the William O. Beach Civic Hall to educate Veterans on services and benefits related to toxic exposures.
November 3, 2022
Clarksville residents are invited to VA’s walk-in hiring fair Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. located at the Clarksville VA Clinic, 782 Weatherly Dr., Clarksville, Tennessee.
October 12, 2022
VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) is hosting a walk-in hiring fair for nurses October 19 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Alvin C. York campus to help reduce critical staffing shortages.
September 7, 2022
VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) is hosting a walk-in hiring fair September 8 from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. at its Nashville campus.