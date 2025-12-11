News Releases
September 1, 2022
September is Suicide Prevention Month, and VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) is hosting its first annual Firearm Safety Day September 13 - 15 to spread awareness and prevent Veteran suicide.
August 11, 2022
Staff at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) delivered more than 300 personal goods today to Veterans and current servicemembers impacted by the deadly eastern Kentucky flooding.
May 11, 2022
VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) is excited to host its 12th annual VA2K Walk Wednesday, May 18 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at its Nashville, Alvin C. York, Clarksville, and Chattanooga campuses.
May 10, 2022
VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) is hosting an on-site hiring fair May 17 from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. at its Murfreesboro campus and May 25 from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. at its Nashville campus.
May 6, 2022
VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) is piloting a new Veterans Health Administration (VHA)-Uber Health Connect program, offering supplemental transportation options for Veterans getting to and from medical care.
May 2, 2022
Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) is one of three hospitals in Tennessee and the only U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs hospital in Tennessee to score a 90 or higher in the 2022 Healthcare Equality Index (HEI).
April 27, 2022
The Tennessee Valley Healthcare System Chattanooga VA Clinic experienced a small fire Wednesday afternoon in its radiology department.
April 8, 2022
VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) will host a virtual town hall meeting at 5 p.m. CT Wednesday, April 13 on Microsoft Teams.
April 7, 2022
VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) is encouraging middle Tennessee landlords to partner with its homeless Veteran program in light of the ongoing affordable housing crisis.
March 3, 2022
VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) and Blood Assurance have announced plans for two upcoming blood drives in Nashville and Murfreesboro.