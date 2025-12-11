News Releases

Skip to Content

For more information about VA Tennessee Valley health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 800-228-4973, ext. 67734.

  • September 1, 2022

    September is Suicide Prevention Month, and VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) is hosting its first annual Firearm Safety Day September 13 - 15 to spread awareness and prevent Veteran suicide.

  • August 11, 2022

    Staff at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) delivered more than 300 personal goods today to Veterans and current servicemembers impacted by the deadly eastern Kentucky flooding.

  • May 11, 2022

    VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) is excited to host its 12th annual VA2K Walk Wednesday, May 18 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at its Nashville, Alvin C. York, Clarksville, and Chattanooga campuses.

  • May 10, 2022

    VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) is hosting an on-site hiring fair May 17 from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. at its Murfreesboro campus and May 25 from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. at its Nashville campus.

  • May 6, 2022

    VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) is piloting a new Veterans Health Administration (VHA)-Uber Health Connect program, offering supplemental transportation options for Veterans getting to and from medical care.

  • May 2, 2022

    Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) is one of three hospitals in Tennessee and the only U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs hospital in Tennessee to score a 90 or higher in the 2022 Healthcare Equality Index (HEI).

  • April 27, 2022

    The Tennessee Valley Healthcare System Chattanooga VA Clinic experienced a small fire Wednesday afternoon in its radiology department.

  • April 8, 2022

    VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) will host a virtual town hall meeting at 5 p.m. CT Wednesday, April 13 on Microsoft Teams.

  • April 7, 2022

    VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) is encouraging middle Tennessee landlords to partner with its homeless Veteran program in light of the ongoing affordable housing crisis.

  • March 3, 2022

    VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) and Blood Assurance have announced plans for two upcoming blood drives in Nashville and Murfreesboro.