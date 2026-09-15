Rural Veterans invited to Winchester Veterans Resource Fair

PRESS RELEASE

September 17, 2026

NASHVILLE, TN - VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host a resource fair for Veterans residing in Winchester and the surrounding communities.

WHAT: VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host a resource fair for Veterans residing in Winchester and the surrounding communities. Veterans can engage with VA leaders and experts, apply for VA health care, and explore various VA health services and programs to include mental health, caregiver support, Community Care Program, Homeless Veteran Program, Veteran Justice Outreach Program, and more.

WHO: Veterans and their families

WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 1 from 4 – 7 p.m. CT

Speaking engagements begin at 4:30 p.m.

WHERE: Franklin County Annex Building

855 Dinah Shore Blvd.

Winchester, TN 37398

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Media should RSVP with Hannah McDuffie at hannah.mcduffie@va.gov, .

About VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) is an integrated tertiary health care system comprised of two hospitals, the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center in Murfreesboro and the Nashville VA Medical Center, as well as more than a dozen outpatient clinics located in Tennessee and Kentucky. TVHS provides ambulatory care, primary care, and secondary care in acute medicine and surgery, specialized tertiary care, transplant services, spinal cord injury outpatient care, and a full range of extended care and mental health services.

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