VA Perry County Veterans Town Hall Postponed

PRESS RELEASE

February 19, 2025

LINDEN , TN — The Perry County Veterans Town Hall scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 20, has been postponed due to winter weather.

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) was scheduled to host a Veterans Town Hall, Thursday from 2 – 5 p.m. CT, at the Azbill Community Center located at 113 Factory Street in Linden. More information concerning a new date for the town hall will be shared soon. For the latest TVHS event information, visit https://www.va.gov/tennessee-valley-health-care/events/.

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is an integrated tertiary health care system comprised of two hospitals, the Alvin C. York Campus in Murfreesboro and the Nashville Campus, as well as more than a dozen community-based outpatient clinics located in Tennessee and Kentucky. TVHS provides ambulatory care, primary care, and secondary care in acute medicine and surgery, specialized tertiary care, transplant services, spinal cord injury outpatient care, and a full range of extended care and mental health services.