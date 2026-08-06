VA signs lease for new outpatient clinic in Bowling Green, Kentucky to expand Veterans’ access to health care

PRESS RELEASE

August 6, 2026

Bowling Green, KY - The Department of Veterans Affairs today announced the signing of a lease for the new outpatient clinic in Bowling Green, marking a significant step toward expanding access to high-quality health care services for Veterans in the region.

To increase clinical capacity and provide Veterans with more convenient and timely access to VA care, construction and facility preparation are expected to be completed by the fall of 2028, and the first patient should be seen by spring 2029.

The new lease for the Bowling Green Outpatient Clinic includes 41,028 net usable square feet and 300 parking spaces, supporting VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System. This change will enhance operational efficiencies and improve the Veteran experience by converting the clinic to be VA-staffed.

The newly leased right-sized, state-of-the-art, energy-efficient health care facility will provide Primary Care, Mental Health, Specialty Care, and Ancillary services to Veterans in the Bowling Green area.

“Improved facilities, equipment, and infrastructure mean better care for Veterans,” said Phillip Christy, VA’s chief acquisition officer. “This new leased facility will significantly enhance access, expand capacity, and ensure Veterans receive the high-quality care and services.”

VA remains committed to long-term, sustainable improvements in access, consistently prioritizing timely care for all Veterans. This reflects ongoing, company-wide efforts to further enhance access.

For more information, contact tvhpublicaffairs@va.gov.