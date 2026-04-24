VA Tennessee Valley, Carnegie Corporation announces new state-of-the-art Clarksville VA Clinic

PRESS RELEASE

April 14, 2026

Clarksville, TN - VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) and Carnegie Management and Development Corporation announced today the development plans and site location for its new Clarksville Multi-Specialty VA Clinic.

Funded by the PACT Act, this new clinic boasts 254,000 square feet of clinical space and will provide a multitude of health care services ranging from primary care, mental health, and specialty care such as cardiology, physical therapy, and surgical procedures to more than 39,500 enrolled Veterans.

“Montgomery County is the fastest-growing market within our catchment area, and our Veteran enrollment rate is expected to grow by 41% through 2035,” Dr. Kerri Fox, VA TVHS Interim Executive Director said. “By designing a clinic that meets today’s health care demands, we can deliver world-class, specialized health care that enhances access to Veteran-centric care and, ultimately, elevates Veterans’ experiences with VA.”

Currently, VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System has five VA clinics in Montgomery County serving more than 28,000 Veterans in the region. Montgomery County’s Veteran population is projected to grow by 12.6% over the next 10 years. By 2035, nearly 39,500 Veterans will be enrolled at a VA clinic based on market data assessments.

The Clarksville Multi-Specialty VA Clinic is slated to open by 2030 and will be located off Fair Brook Place near Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and exit four of I-24. The contract was awarded to Carnegie Management and Development Corporation for $346.8 million.

“We are honored to partner with the Department of Veterans Affairs on this impactful project,” said Rustom Khouri III, President of Carnegie Management & Development Corporation. “This facility has been designed with innovation and sustainability in mind and reflects the immense gratitude we have for the heroes that have served our nation. We look forward to continued collaboration and the delivery of this world-class facility for the Veterans in the Tennessee Valley.”