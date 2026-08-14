VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System accepting applications for nurse residency program

PRESS RELEASE

August 14, 2026

Nashville, TN - VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) is accepting applications for its Post Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency (PB-RNR) Program, offering new graduate registered nurses the opportunity to build confidence and expand their clinical skills.

The yearlong residency combines hands-on clinical experience with structured education, dedicated mentorship, and protected learning time, allowing residents to explore a variety of specialty areas while developing as health care professionals in a supportive environment.

Applicants who submit their applications by Aug. 31 will receive priority consideration for admission to the program.

Rolling admissions may continue beyond the priority window, contingent upon available program capacity.

Eligible applicants include graduates of accredited Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) and entry-level Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) programs with less than one year of professional registered nurse experience.

To learn more about the program, eligibility, and benefits, visit here.

To apply, visit here.